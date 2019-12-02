Mobile City Council seeking new lawyer

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FILE: Mobile City Council

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council announced Monday that it is seeking a new attorney for the Council.

According to the city, the applicant must have knowledge of municipal law. Anyone interested in the position should send a resume and cover letter to the address below.

  • Lisa C. Lambert
  • City Clerk City of Mobile
  • P. O. Box 1827 Mobile, AL  36633

The city tells News 5 the current lawyer Wanda Cochran is leaving her position January 1 2020. All resumes must be received by 5:00 p.m. on December 13, 2019.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida