Mobile City Council seeking new lawyer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council announced Monday that it is seeking a new attorney for the Council.
According to the city, the applicant must have knowledge of municipal law. Anyone interested in the position should send a resume and cover letter to the address below.
- Lisa C. Lambert
- City Clerk City of Mobile
- P. O. Box 1827 Mobile, AL 36633
The city tells News 5 the current lawyer Wanda Cochran is leaving her position January 1 2020. All resumes must be received by 5:00 p.m. on December 13, 2019.
