Mobile City Council says it will follow the state in reopening plans

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – During Tuesday’s City Council meeting there were discussions of what it will take to reopen the city and Mayor Stimpson’s staff says it will follow what the state and Governor Ivey suggest.

During the meeting, Mayor Stimpson and his staff took questions from the council on what it will take for Mobile to be back to business. He says they a devising a plan on making specific suggestions for those businesses allowed to open that will coordinate with the county and the health department. They hope to roll this out soon. The council asked if there was anything the city could do on its own and a member of the mayor’s staff said they are at liberty to the state and that at this time it is basically out of their hands.

The Council President, Levon Manzie, also voiced his concern during the meeting regarding businesses in the city not using PPE. He says he went to a certain fast-food restaurant that was not using any gloves or masks while serving him. He went on to mention the importance of the use of these items and how if they aren’t used, reopening will not happen anytime soon.

A doctor with the Mobile County Health Department was present at the meeting and took questions from the council on testing and the spread of the virus in our area. One thing that was noteworthy mentioned was the spread of the virus within nursing homes in Mobile County. He says right now, the facilities are staying relatively contained are there is not a particular outbreak besides what they have seen and as we have previously reported at Crowne Healthcare.

The City Council will meet again next Tuesday, virtually through Zoom.

