Mobile City Council run-off election still to be held Oct. 5, Manzie’s name to remain on ballot

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile City Clerk Lisa Carroll released a statement Monday saying the city’s municipal run-off election will still be held on Oct. 5, and District 2 incumbent Levon Manzie, who passed away on Sunday, will remain on the ballot.

Carroll said the run-off election for Mobile City Council Districts 1, 2, and 6 must still be held as planned as required by controlling Alabama law, a ruling of the Supreme Court of Alabama and an opinion issued by the Attorney General of Alabama. Consequently, incumbent Levon C. Manzie’s name will remain on the District 2 ballot.

Manzie got 48 percent of the vote last month. William Carroll, no relation to Lisa Carroll, received 23 percent to make the runoff.

A source familiar with Alabama election laws tells News 5 that under Alabama law, because Manzie did not “withdraw” from the election, because state law has no provision to replace a candidate, and because ballots have already been printed and absentee ballots sent out, that Manzie’s name will stay on the ballot.

If Carroll gets more votes Oct. 5, he wins the election, but if more people vote for Manzie, a new special election could be called.

In the meantime, Mayor Sandy Stimpson can appoint someone to fill out Manzie’s term that runs through the end of October. His appointment would need the approval of five of the six remaining council members.