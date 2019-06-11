Mobile City Council revokes license of business operating as illegal strip club

UPDATE 6/11/2019 12:17 P.M.

The Mobile City Council on Tuesday, June 11 voted unanimously to revoke the license for Touch of Class.

“There was no license for the business, there was no proper identification cards for the dancers, and lastly they were not adhering to the current regulations in the ordinance,” said John Williams, Mobile City Council member.

The owner maintains he has done nothing wrong. “There’s no way they’re just going to put me out of business for breaking, not breaking the law. I didn’t break the law. They say I didn’t have a license. I had a license. It’s just that their interpretation and my interpretation of it was different,” said Joseph Johnson, the owner.

ORIGINAL STORY

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile may strip a business of its license, all because of the stripping going on inside. The city says the women are baring way more than they should.

Mobile Vice officers told council Tuesday they’ve been investigating Touch of Class since February. They say the business never operated as its license said it would, and is a strip club.

It all stems over zoning. “Nothing near me, it’s all industrial,” said Joseph Johnson, the owner of Touch of Class.

Johnson says his business is allowed to be where it is on Halls Mill Road. “We’re not hurting anybody, my place is zoned, like I said the only residential zoning in the area is a wooded area,” said Johnson.

But the city says the business is licensed to be an entertainment venue, meaning they are allowed to host things like comedy shows and dance recitals. An undercover investigation found that wasn’t the case.

“We wondered what was going on there, and we were told by his website that he had dancing going on there which he wasn’t licensed for,” said John Williams, the councilman for District 4.

Vice officers told city council Tuesday, undercover officers visited Touch of Class three different times over the past four months.

“All three times they were discovered completely illegal, not just not permitted, completely illegal activity,” said Williams.

During that time, officers say they found women walking around topless, and officers would ask the women there for dances, the women get fully undressed, which is against the law in Mobile. The officers never observed a comedy show, poetry reading, or concert when they visited, which is what the business’ license says it will be hosting.

The owner was issued a citation for operating adult entertainment within 1,000 feet of a residential zone.

But Johnson maintains he’s done nothing wrong, and he plans to fight this.

“I guess I’m going to try to find another business that is accepted by everyone and fight this one in civil court,” said Johnson.

The city council has not yet decided if they will revoke the license for this business.