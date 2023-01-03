MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council released a statement Tuesday afternoon following the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that left one dead and nine injured.

The man killed was identified as 24-year-old Jatarious Reives. The shooting also injured nine other people. Those people range in age from 17 to 57.

“We are outraged and disappointed by the violence that took place downtown on New Year’s Eve. This event does not represent the family friendly atmosphere that we have worked so hard to create for all of our citizens to enjoy in downtown Mobile. We have every confidence in the Mobile Police Department and fully support efforts by the administration to go after known offenders and illegal weapons on our streets. In the coming weeks we look forward to passing a council resolution to send our legislative delegation supporting laws that would get trigger activators off our streets.” Mobile City Council

WKRG News 5 spoke with a man who recorded the scene in downtown Mobile following the shots. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told News 5 a Glock modified with a switch was used in the shooting. The switch is a small part that converts a semi-automatic gun to a fully automatic.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement on New Year’s Day which said, in part:

“I am beyond disgusted that the actions of one or two individuals with suspected gang affiliations have taken a life, injured others and tarnished what should have been a safe and fun event.”