MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council approved a $73,250 contract for the installation of pickleball courts at Lavretta Park in a Tuesday morning City Council meeting.

Senior Director of the Parks and Recreation Department, Shonnda R. Smith, presented updated information to councilmembers for Lavretta Park and additional information for the construction of pickleball courts at three other local parks.

Smith said the latest courts installed will be at James Seals Park. The two standing tennis courts will be converted into four pickleball courts.

“Seals was recently done so the foundation of the courts are really up to date,” Smith said. “That will be easy. We are just re-configuring that space.”

As for the the other three parks, Lavretta, Hillsdale and Crawford-Murphy, Smith said they’ll have to do more renovations than what will be done at Seals.

“That’s gonna take time,” Smith said. “All the other ones [Lavretta, Hillsdale and Crawford-Murphy], we’re gonna do design because we are going to add seating areas, lights and re-doing the asphalt.”

Hillsdale Park is part of a larger project. In addition to the installation of pickleball courts, the inside of the community center will be renovated. Upgrades include LED lights, updating the HVAC system, new roofing in certain areas and replacing the tile through out the community center.

Lavretta Park will also be addressing some drainage issues while installing the pickleball courts. There will also be lights installed and additional parking added.

District 7 Councilmember Gina Gregory requested for all of these details to be in writing so they could share in newsletters to residents and, “especially everybody who has reached out to us [City Council] asking about the pickleball courts, because I think they [residents] saw the design contract and were under the impression we would very soon be moving forward to construction.”

Councilmember Gregory noted having to explain “no, not quite yet,” to the public and they just need some help to “make sure all the correct information is available.”

There is no date given for when construction will begin or how long renovations and installation will take. WKRG will continue to monitor the projects and provide updates as News 5 learns more.

You can view the approved summary sheet here. This is sponsored by Councilmember Gregory and Mayor Sandy Stimpson.