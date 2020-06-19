MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile City Council announced the proclamation of ‘Juneteenth Day’ in Mobile.
The council took to its Facebook page to make the announcement.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mobile County deputy arrested on ethics violation, drug charges
- Gov. DeSantis responds to recent coronavirus case increase
- Tulsa, Oklahoma mayor orders curfew around site of Trump’s weekend rally
- Mobile City Council proclaims ‘Juneteenth Day’ in Mobile
- Former Fortune 100 businessman John Manelos announces bid to become next Fairhope mayor