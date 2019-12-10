Mobile City Council poised to vote on Hank lease Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Mobile City Council are poised to vote today on a lease agreement on Hank Aaron Stadium. No matter what’s decided today there is at least one consensus: save the Hank and make sure it’s not an empty husk.

Today the council may vote on a new lease agreement with Mobile Entertainment Sports Group. They want to use “the Hank” for public events like college and high school baseball and concerts. They want a minor league team but aren’t obligated to find one to fill the void left by the BayBears.

The council could decline to do anything and later go with the Mississippi group. The group headed by the co-owner of the Biloxi Shuckers promises an Atlantic League team by 2021.

The council is likely to vote this morning after the proposal was held over for another week last Tuesday. A five-vote super-majority is needed to approve the proposal.

