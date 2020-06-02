Mobile City Council: “Outsiders” caused unrest during Mobile protests

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a statement sent to WKRG News 5, the Mobile City Council says that unrest during Sunday’s protests was caused by outsiders, “it is important that unity is not overshadowed by a few outsiders trying to use this situation to cause disturbances that will only hurt our citizens and city,” the statement reads in part.

Police say 13 people were arrested on charges from disorderly conduct to arson. However, the computer system is down at the jail right now, so it’s not possible to see who those people are or where they are from. Those arrests were not during the daylight march, which was mostly peaceful, but during more chaotic protests Sunday night.

The council is asking Mobile residents not to fall in with those “outsiders.”

“we urge our citizens to stay home and stay safe and not fall prey to these efforts to cloud an important conversation. Let us instead focus on solutions to the issues this tragedy brought to light.” Mobile City Council Statement

Police are still looking for a woman who used a baseball bat to smash the window of a patrol vehicle. It's also unclear if she is from the area or from out of town.



“Our hearts are all heavy following the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the pain it has evoked for so many within our own community. While we may not feel this pain equally, it impacts us all. The widespread attendance and support at this weekend’s peaceful protests was truly uplifting. “However, it is important that unity is not overshadowed by a few outsiders trying to use this situation to cause disturbances that will only hurt our citizens and city. We urge our citizens to stay home and stay safe and not fall prey to these efforts to cloud an important conversation. Let us instead focus on solutions to the issues this tragedy brought to light.”

