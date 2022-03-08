MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Homeless advocacy group members expressed to the City Council how they feel about the proposed ordinance Tuesday, March 8.

The ordinance they are referring to is the Urban Camping Ordinance.

This ordinance was introduced by the Mobile City Council in January in an effort to make it illegal for the homeless to occupy public areas as a means of shelter. This includes parks and bridge underpasses.

Elizabeth Chiepalich is an advocate for the homeless in Mobile and said if this ordinance is passed, it will cause more problems within the community.

“This ordinance will have a significant negative effect on your public,” said Chiepalich. “Both your house public, and your homeless public. This ordinance will push already suffering people over the edge.”

Chiepalich said she believes this ordinance will cause quite problems, such as an increase in crime.

“This ordinance will first increase crime, I believe,” Chiepalich said. “Desperate people do desperate things. When you evict a person from their home despair kicks in. Top that despair with overwhelming mental illness.”

This proposed ordinance was introduced by Councilman Ben Reynolds.

Reynolds believes those who camp, sleep or store their property in public places are causing a public health risk. If this ordinance is passed, those who go against it could face jail time or even fines from $100 to $500.

Homeless advocator Susan Comeaux said this ordinance will hinder the homeless more than anything.

“Really what homeless person has $500, which would potentially put this person in jail giving them

a criminal record,” said Comeaux. “Which would further prevent them from climbing out of this wretched hole of homelessness and poverty.”

The city council did not vote on this ordinance.