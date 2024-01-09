MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The final step in Mobile’s latest annexation was reached during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

On Tuesday, the City Council approved zoning maps for the newly annexed areas.

Residents in three out of four proposed annexed areas voted to annex into the city in July 2023.

Essentially, the newly annexed areas when they first came into the city were considered ‘R-1’ or residential properties.

Today, the council approved the Planning Commission’s recommendation to allow those ‘R-1’ properties to be used for commercial or other desired purposes.

“So those areas came into the city after the annexation was certified, but they were all brought in at one time at that point, as are one residential properties, and that’s basically allowing for a residential structure,” Shayla Blayco with Build Mobile said. “So anything that had to happen between now and then, they would have to seek a rezoning to accommodate, but the city’s responsibility is to assign the zoning for all of those parcels.”

Like the rest of the city, proposals in the annexed areas will go through the Mobile Planning Commission and then to the city council for approval.

Residents will have the choice to voice their concerns during Mobile City Council meetings.