MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council adjourned its meeting after less than 10 minutes because three council members abstained a motion to adopt the council agenda, and they still got paid for the meeting.

C.J. Small, William Carroll, and Cory Penn abstained the motion which shocked the rest of the council and those in the chamber.

During the short meeting, District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds said he was confused why the council couldn’t approve the agenda.

“The agenda is not adopted,” C.J. Small, District 3 Councilman and City Council President, responded.

According to the city’s website, city council members get paid $2,050 per month for the ‘part-time’ job, and an additional $300 per meeting. Council members also get a flat expense account for $325 per month. The website confirmed said that if a council member attended every meeting in one year, they would make about $42,900 per year in taxpayer money.

A city source confirmed that the council members did get paid the $300 for the short meeting. That’s $1,800 in taxpayer money going to a city council meeting that lasted under 10 minutes.

“We’re down here conducting the business of the people, and this delay is delaying certain projects,” District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds, said.

Some of the items that were tabled to next week included the city’s transfer of property to kickstart the construction of a new football stadium for Williamson High School and the city’s $3.6 million investment to renovate Bienville Square.

“I expect to be represented by my councilperson when a wrong is being done… It’s kind of hard to trust the process, but I really don’t have any other choice than to trust the process,” Jim Flowers, a District 2 resident, said after watching the short meeting.

The City Clerk said that the agenda will be pushed to next week.