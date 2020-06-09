Mobile City Council meets for the first time since removal of Admiral Semmes statue

MOBILE. Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Mobile City Council will meet for the first time since Mobile’s mayor swiftly removed a confederate monument from downtown. It’s not clear what the next step is. There’s no line item on the agenda specifically referencing the statue of Admiral Raphael Semmes that was suddenly removed early Friday morning really with no warning. Odds are it’s going to be one of the hot topics today regardless.

You may remember last week people woke up Friday morning to find that the Admiral Semmes statue had disappeared from its pedestal at the intersection of Royal and Government Streets. Last week Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson issued a statement saying the statue was temporarily removed saying in part “It is about removing a potential distraction so we may focus clearly on the future of our city.”

There are two issues members of the council may unpack today. One is the process by which this was done. City Council Member John Williams told FM Talk 106.5 that this was done without consulting anyone on the council. Another issue is how council members feel about the Confederate monument and what should be done with it.

Another lingering issue is what, if any, punitive action will be taken by the state. The removal of Confederate monuments by cities is illegal in Alabama and Mobile could face a fine and or a lawsuit from the Alabama Attorney General. The AG’s office said last week they are reviewing the issue and had no further comment. It’s not clear if a temporary removal constitutes a violation of state law.

Also, what options are on the table for what to do with the statue next? Some council members may put some ideas on the table later this morning.

LATEST STORIES