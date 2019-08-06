Mobile City Council looking into resolution on Mobile Bridge Project

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile City Council Vice President Levon Manzie confirms he is looking into a resolution on the Mobile Bridge Project.

Manzie says it is still in the development stages, but they hope to have something on the agenda in the coming weeks.

He also tells News 5, he believes many are not for the idea of a toll on the bridge, which is why they are exploring the idea of a resolution.

This comes after several Baldwin County cities have adopted resolutions on the Mobile Bridge Project.

The Baldwin County Commission voted unanimously to pass a resolution Tuesday in reference to the Mobile River Bridge project.