Mobile City Council holds first meeting after President Levon Manzie’s death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a somber and emotional Tuesday in the Mobile City Council Chambers for the first meeting after Council President Levon Manzie’s death on Monday.

At the beginning of the meeting each member took time to speak on their memories with him. District 6 councilwoman Bess Rich said, “The passion that Levon had for this town was amazing.”

Gina Gregory with District 7 said that Manize had expressed his dream of being council president one day when he was on the youth council in the 80s .

“He had the dream he had the passion to fulfill his dream to become council President,” Gregory said.

After sharing their memories, there was a moment of silence. The council also placed a black ribbon on his chair where he has sat for eight years.

Moving forward without Manzie is a difficult but necessary task. Council Vice President C.J. Small said he will take on the responsibilities of District 2 until a new member is elected.

“Any citizen of District 2, if you need anything, and when the new person takes their seat on November 1st, please reach out to me,” Small said. “He’s had my back then, and brother, Levon Manzie, I got your back now.”

As for the runoff election against William Carroll, Manzie’s name will still be on the ballot. If Manzie recieves the majority of the votes, a special election will be called anywhere from 60 to 120 days after the Oct. 5 election.

City Clerk Lisa Lambert said this is an unprecedent circumstance.

“We did confer with several laws to make sure that we were following the steps that we should follow in order to have this runoff election,” Lambert said.

As for other potential issues, the city said they will handle them as they come. Right now, the focus is honoring Manzie, and grieving.

“He’s one step ahead of us,” said District 4 Councilman John Williams. “He now knows the glory of the God that he worshipped and taught about.”