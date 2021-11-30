Mobile City Council hears plans for future of Ladd Peebles Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The future of Ladd-Peebles Stadium is up in the air.

South Alabama football and the Senior Bowl moved to USA’s Hancock-Whitney Stadium last year, and within the last month, the Lending Tree Bowl did the same.

Mobile city leaders met to talk about the future of Ladd-Peebles Tuesday afternoon. The city council will vote to give the stadium money to help them with marketing to try and bring in more business for the stadium.

What happens next for Ladd now depends on if the Mobile City Council will approve $160,000 to help the stadium reach out to potential vendors.

“We would hate to have this building go away and everything it represents for the city,” said Ann Davis, the Chairman of the Ladd Board.

Councilmembers spoke with the Ladd Stadium board Tuesday afternoon, trying to determine what the future will hold.

One of the events brought up that they’re pursuing, another HBCU game. The board says these games are the events they hold that generate the most revenue for the city.

“We are also in communication and conversations to bring back the Gulf Coast Classic,” said William Carroll, a Mobile City Council member. He continued, “This game, once we get it to fruition, will be another shot in the arm for Ladd Stadium in putting possibly two classic games at the stadium over the course of the football season.”

Another discussion brought up was the board and William Carroll are working on bringing in a two-day event with multiple acts at Ladd-Peebles stadium.

The stadium is trying to figure out what comes next, after the Mobile County Public School system cut ties with Ladd Peebles Stadium last month after five people were shot during the Williamson-Vigor football game on Oct. 15.

The University of South Alabama moved their football games to their new on-campus stadium. This comes on the tails of the University of South Alabama building its own on-campus stadium. But, Ladd believes they will come out on top.

“We’re an entertainment complex. I want us to rely on football, but I want us to have a lot of other events,” said Davis.

The Mobile City Council will vote on giving the stadium the $160,000 for marketing next week.