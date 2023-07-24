MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Voters in District 6 head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots for one of four candidates vying to fill the Mobile City Council seat emptied when Scott Jones resigned earlier this year. Council voted in April to set July 25 as the date for the special election.

It’s been a long road to the special election. The circumstances leading to it are unusual. And candidates have jumped in, one by one, over the intervening months. We are breaking down that story, plus what you need to know ahead of the election, including candidate backgrounds and information on where to vote.

Why the seat is empty

Scott Jones, elected to the District 6 seat in 2021, resigned in April 2023 due to the City Council’s continued support of AltaPointe amid a sexual abuse controversy.

In a City Council meeting that week, Jones said, “I cannot continue to sit on this council that allows an environment that creates the conditions for this abuse to continue, defends those actions, and then funds the organization where those actions exist.”

In March, Jones had called for the removal of AltaPointe Health CEO Tuerk Schlesinger. That was following a jury awarding $7 million to the family of a young man who was sexually assaulted at BayPointe Children’s Psychiatric Hospital in November 2019.

“I’ve laid out facts of abuses numerous times, I’ve gone to committee meetings, members of this council have tried to shut down parents that have simply tried to state the problems that they have,” Jones said during as he announced his resignation from the Council. “We have the ability to impact change yet we refuse to do that as a city council.”

Council then set the date for a special election for July 25. Council set Aug. 22 as the date for a runoff, if one is necessary.

Who is running for the District 6 City Council seat

There are four candidates running to replace Scott Jones on the Mobile City Council. We have listed them in the order in which they announced their campaigns.

Josh Woods

On April 11, Josh Woods, who unsuccessfully ran for the District 6 seat against Scott Jones, announced he would once again seek the office.

“We ran such a hard campaign last time and we are going to pick up where we left off, because we believe we are the right campaign to serve District 6 City Council,” Woods said.

Kyle Callaghan

Kyle Callaghan was the second person to announce their candidacy for the District 6 seat, on April 25.

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for City Council District 6,” said Callaghan. “As a

community leader, a 30 year retired law enforcement officer, and a 30 year retired military

reservist, I believe I have the skills and experience necessary to make a positive impact on our

district and our city.”

Linh Hoach

Linh Hoach announced she was joining the race in a May 9 Facebook post.

In the Facebook post, Hach said, in part, “My top priorities are to keep our city family-friendly, safe for all, drug free and reduce crime and gang activity… My Christian background, along with my experiences as an immigrant and small business owner will be a positive influence to those I will be working with if elected.”

Karla M. DuPriest

Karla DuPriest was the fourth and final candidate to jump into the race, but she is no stranger to politics. DuPriest ran in the Alabama Republican primary to represent the party in the 2022 United States Senate race, losing out to Katie Britt, who went on to defeat Democrat Will Boyd.

DuPriest and her husband own a catering business in Mobile.

Where to vote

District 6 voters can cast ballots at four locations. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ward 1

Volunteers of America: 1204 Hillcrest Road

Ward 2

Our Savior Catholic Church: 1801 Cody Road

Ward 3

Connie Hudson Senior Center: 3201 Hillcrest Road

Ward 4

Corpus Christi Catholic Church: 6300 McKenna Drive