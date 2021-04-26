Mobile City Council discussing downtown waterfront development Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Change could be coming to Mobile’s skyline.

At this week’s meeting, Mayor Sandy Stimpson will ask the Council to approve a contract with California-based construction company Moffatt & Nichol, Inc. to “evaluate and design public amenities that would help activate the City’s downtown waterfront at Cooper Riverside Park.”

This is in its very preliminary planning stages, city officials tell us there aren’t even any renderings yet. Tuesday’s greenlight would mean Moffatt & Nichol can begin exploring design elements and possible amenities.

Some possibilities include an observation wheel – which is a Ferris wheel with enclosed cars, more green space, shade structures and areas for food vendors. This also includes plans for a Hall of Fame courtyard, according to a press release from the mayor’s office.