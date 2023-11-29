MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In light of citizens calling for the release of police body camera footage, Mobile City Council members discussed a proposed ordinance to help the footage become available to the person who requests it.

Despite the efforts to make body camera footage more accessible to the public, the proposed ordinance would not allow the video to be in the possession of the person who requests to view it or the general public.

“State law only allows us to be able to do what that state law says,” City of Mobile attorney Ricardo Woods explained. “And then we have to make sure the ordinance parallels with that, so it depends on the circumstances.”

According to Woods, Alabama state law does not permit the release of body camera footage or to allow someone to possess the video or to record the video on a cellphone.

If someone requests to view police body camera footage, and their request is denied, the city would be required to give the person the legal reason in writing under the new ordinance.

Some reasons the city may deny a person’s request can include the Grand Jury Secrecy Act or if the video is part of a criminal investigation.

“There is no public display of any of this as it pertains to the law right now,” City Council attorney Michael Linder explained during the meeting.

The people allowed to request and see police body camera video would include the next kin of a victim, the person involved in the video, and the attorney representing a client, but their request would have to be made before a grand jury either subpoena the video or before the city hands over the evidence to the District Attorney’s Office—leading Councilman William Carroll to request a time period before the city hands any evidence over to allow the families to see it.

“That then brings down the veil of secrecy that prevents that information from going out in a short period of time,” Carroll explained. “We give those stakeholders that are involved in this the chance to see the body cam footage before it’s locked up.”

The city councilmembers will hold another Public Safety Committee meeting next Tuesday at noon to discuss the ordinance again to review any revisions made to it.

The ordinance could be on the agenda as soon as Dec. 12.