Mobile City Council discuss re-opening the city during virtual meeting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile City Council had their first virtual meeting Tuesday and a common talking point was what needs to be done to re-open the city.

Councilman John Williams with District one says it should be a decision made by the city officials and those elected. Councilman Fredrick Richardson, with District four with says it should be left up to the health officials i.e. whenever the curve is flattened.

Richardson also mentioned he believes they should start to work on criteria for what qualifies a business to go back to normal. Who will be first to go back? What reasoning would there be for who and when? He also said the council should solidify a date for this decision on when things will be up and running again and if it gets close to that date and we cannot go back to normalcy again, they will re-access.

As mayor Stimpson mentioned at Monday’s press conference they are working to lower the capacity at big box stores to 10%. The current limited capacity is 20 percent for big box stores and 40 for smaller establishments, like grocery stores.

Another topic of discussion brought up by Councilman Williams was laying out a plan to be put on the next meetings agenda to have some sort of penalty to be voted on if a store does not comply with the capacity.

The next Mobile City Council meeting is set for Tuesday April 21st and will be live streamed on their website.

