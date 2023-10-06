MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council on Tuesday will consider a proposed ordinance that would redistribute the population of Mobile’s seven city council districts.

Following the annexation of more areas into West Mobile over the summer, redistricting is necessary to evenly distribute the City of Mobile’s population among seven council districts.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson‘s administration and all seven members of the Mobile City Council put together the ordinance and the associated map of the seven proposed council districts.

“I greatly appreciate the council continuing to work with us to ensure we get this right,” Mayor Stimpson said.

“Throughout the recent redistricting process and our successful annexation effort, we have worked to be as transparent as possible and bring community members into the process. We look forward to continuing that work with Mobilians and the city council in the coming weeks.”

Redistricting is necessary to balance Mobile’s population and comply with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

However, the proposed district lines submitted wouldn’t substantially impact any changes incorporated during the redistricting process finalized in 2022, according to the city.

A supermajority of five council members is required to solidify any proposed change to the current district lines. These changes would go into effect in 2025 for Mobile’s citywide elections.

Below, please see the proposed City of Mobile Council Districts map embedded as a PDF. (You will need the Adobe Acrobat Reader plugin if the map doesn’t show up.)

Proposed redistricting map and 2020 U.S. Census Numbers for the City of Mobile: