Mobile City Council committee to discuss police/fire pullback Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council is still weighing whether or not to pull back police and fire services from parts of Mobile County. Today a council subcommittee meets for the first time to discuss some of the issues involved. If the city does pull back these public safety services today we might get a first glimpse of how they’ll go about it.

There are a number of questions this committee is trying to answer. Based on numbers from the Stimpson administration Councilman Joel Daves said the city is providing $20 million dollars a year in unreimbursed public safety protection to areas of Mobile County. The committee will try to determine what the savings would be if the city pulled back services and how they would pull out.

Members of the Mobile County Commission are concerned this is a short-sighted proposal that doesn’t take the city’s long-term growth into account. They argue the supposed savings may not be as high as some of the initial estimates being talked about. The proposal comes weeks after the city council did not pass a plan to annex large areas of the county into the city.

The ad-hoc committee meets this afternoon at two at Government Plaza.



