Mobile City Council approves promotion of MPD Chief

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council has approved Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste’s promotion to Executive Director of Public Safety for the City of Mobile.

The chief’s promotion was unanimous among the councilmembers during Tuesday morning’s council meeting. Chief Battiste’s promotion was announced last week.

The current Executive Director of Public Safety, James Barber, has been named Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s Chief of Staff.

Assistant Chief Roy Hodge will be named the Interim Chief of Police when Chief Battiste begins as the public safety director. Hodge is the Chief of Operations with the Mobile Police Department. Hodge will serve as the interim chief until the 2021 mayoral election. At which time, the process to appoint a permanent police chief will begin. The appointment will take longer than usual because of the upcoming election.

Battiste’s official start date as the new executive director of public safety is April 10, 2021.