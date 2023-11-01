MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council has approved an ordinance to reassign the seven districts.

Tuesday’s approval comes in response to this summer’s annexation, which added 20,000 new residents from the West Mobile area.

The annexation led to the city becoming the second-largest city in the state with a population of 206,000.

The newly approved map calls for four of the seven districts to have a majority of African-American voters.

The new districts will be in effect for the next municipal election in August 2025.