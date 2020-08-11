Mobile City Council approves Jeremy Lami as new fire chief

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jeremy Lami as officially been appointed Chief of Mobile Fire-Rescue Department
The resolution to appoint Lami was adopted by Mobile City Council at its Aug. 11 meeting.
Before the resolution was approved, City Councilman Levon Manzie asked Lami if he would be willing to move to the city of Mobile, and Lami said yes.
“I’m not approving any leader … who is living somewhere else,” Manzie said.
The resolution was approved unanimously by the council.
Lami is replacing retiring Chief Mark Sealy, who has accepted the fire chief job in Gulf Shores.
LATEST STORIES
- Hand sanitizer recall: FDA list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers climbs to 135
- Viral video shows man hanging off back of truck at high speeds on Colorado highway
- More than 800 students in one Georgia school district quarantined after 1st week of classes
- Mobile County Public Schools Summer Feeding Program begins Aug. 17
- Call to ease crowds in jail due to COVID concerns, warden back at work after coronavirus