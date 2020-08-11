Mobile City Council approves Jeremy Lami as new fire chief

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jeremy Lami as officially been appointed Chief of Mobile Fire-Rescue Department

The resolution to appoint Lami was adopted by Mobile City Council at its Aug. 11 meeting.

Before the resolution was approved, City Councilman Levon Manzie asked Lami if he would be willing to move to the city of Mobile, and Lami said yes.

“I’m not approving any leader … who is living somewhere else,” Manzie said.

The resolution was approved unanimously by the council.

Lami is replacing retiring Chief Mark Sealy, who has accepted the fire chief job in Gulf Shores.

