MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council unanimously voted to adopt an agreement that would clear the way for an 87-acre industrial park in the Dog River Watershed.

The approval of the $650 million project relied heavily on the rezoning of a 40-acre parcel of land that will be used as a residential area. A week ago, the council and developers settled on a handshake agreement that led many to believe the 40 acres would be donated and preserved.

However, ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds said there had been confusion about the future of the 40 acres.

“We couldn’t get there, so we thought the best way to protect that area is to make it residential,” Reynolds said.

Aside from the residential area, the unanimous vote cleared the way for the Indianapolis-based development company, Scannell Properties, to construct the industrial park along the CSX railroad. Containers from the port will be brought to the site where they can be manufactured. From there, the products will be placed on a CSX train and sent North.

Reynolds said Scannell agreed to place 105 acres of land into a conservation easement to be preserved. The easement would permanently protect the donated land, preventing the property from being redeveloped in the future.

“Just ready to get started on the actual work, which is going out and winning some users and building some buildings,” Scannell Senior Developer David Salinas said.

The city and county pitched in $2 million each while the Industrial Park Board of Mobile County contributed $2.5 million to the project. Reynolds said that money will go towards infrastructure improvements near the industrial park, including the addition of a traffic light at Rangeline Road and Todd Acres Drive.

Contributing to the environmental precautions taken by the city, the agreement featured a list of 22 use restrictions.

Of the 86.9 acres to be worked on, the request split the numbers by section:

Phase I:

Rail Infrastructure: 6.81 acres

Buildings and Parking: 34.12 acres

Stormwater Management: 8.09 acres

Road Improvements: 5.92 acres

Total: 54.94 acres

Phase II:

Rail Infrastructure: 0.42 acres

Buildings and Parking: 28.98 acres

Stormwater Management: 2.62 acres

Road Improvements: 0 acres

Total: 32.02 acres

The park is required to provide at least 50 jobs and 250,000 square feet of industrial space in its first phase. Previously, Salinas estimated the full, 87-acre project could take up to 10 years to complete.

Salinas said Scannell must acquire the proper permits before they can break ground, a process that could take a few months.