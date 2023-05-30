MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Mobile City Council unanimously voted to approve the expansion of Airbus, bringing 1,000 new jobs to The Port City. The vote happened at the council meeting Tuesday morning.

Councilman Ben Reynolds had previously introduced two amendments to the agreement before they would approve it. One of the amendments was to “support the workforce development, recruiting and training efforts in Mobile County.” The other amendment was that Airbus would use Mobile companies and contractors when able.

The project agreement said the Mobile Airport Authority is planning on building a new facility at Brookley Aeroplex that will be leased to Airbus to build A320 aircraft.

The company will be putting up a total of $150 million for the project. The City of Mobile has allocated $10 million and Mobile County will also allocate $10 million.