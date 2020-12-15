FILE – In this May 30, 2019, file photo, traffic passes a mural of the slave ship Clotilda along Africatown Blvd. in Mobile, Ala. The discovery of the last ship that brought Africans to the United States as slaves may offer a test case for reparations. Relatives of steamship owner Timothy Meaher, who financed the trip in 1860, still live in Mobile, Alabama. So do descendants of the people he enslaved. Many Clotilda descendants say reconciliation with the Meahers would suffice. Others say they want more. The discussion comes as Congress considers whether to create a reparations study commission.(AP Photo/Kevin McGill, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council on Tuesday approved a $190,000 contract to grow and develop tourism related to the discovery of the Clotilda.



The Clotilda was the last known slave ship to arrive in the U.S. The ship was burned in 1860 to hide the evidence of the illegal activity. The survivors of the ship founded Mobile’s Africatown community.



The discovery of the Clotilda in 2018 was the focus of a recent 60 Minutes episode, which put Africatown in the national spotlight.



On Tuesday, City Councilman C.J. Small spoke in favor of the tourism contract, saying the 60 Minutes episode generated a lot of interest and that many people would be looking to visit Africatown once the pandemic subsides.



Visit Mobile’s CEO last week said he expects one million visitors a year once water tours are up and running. The water tours will take people up the Mobile River to see the site where the Clotilda was discovered.



Also in the works is a film about Africatown and the Clotilda that would run at the GulfQuest museum.



Visit Mobile hopes to have the film and the water tours ready by the summer of 2021.

