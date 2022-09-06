MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council unanimously approved more funding Tuesday morning for the expansion of the Mobile County Sportsplex. The sportsplex currently has three soccer fields, but the plans are to build more and an aquatics center.

The Mobile City Council approved $5 million toward the project, $2 million will go towards the county soccer complex and $3 million towards the aquatics center.

“Glad to see us make this partnership with the county, and I’m excited how well this partners up with previous investments the city has been making into this very area,” said Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds.

It’s something many in the community have been happy to see grow.

“The need had been there much longer than that. I mean, well over two decades, the community has been begging for these kinds of facilities,” said Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson.

The money the city approved joins funding from the county commission to move forward with the project.

“It will help us as we’re trying to reach the funding goals, but we’re not there yet. It helps us move further ahead in that endeavor,” said Hudson.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is excited about building a top-notch aquatics center in the city.

“We have had world-class swimmers, we have actually had an Olympic medalist come out of Mobile. Typically they are swimming in private pools. This is an opportunity for us to get on the map with a really great aquatics center, so hoping that all of the funds come together to be able to build that,” said Stimpson.

Hudson sent us several preliminary drawings of what the aquatics center could look like, they are not the final project.

More money is needed to finish all phases of the project.

“We’re working very hard to bring attention to get this completed because it is so sorely needed,” said Hudson.

We reached out to the City of Mobile Swim Association about the latest funding toward the aquatics center, they released this statement, “we are thrilled and thankful for every penny that is going toward the success of the aquatics center.”