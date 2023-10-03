MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council approved a $3.1 million contract with John G. Walton Construction Co., Inc. to intimate streetscape improvement along Saint Stephens Road in District 1 during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

This project is part of the Toulminville Neighborhood Plan, which is a lengthy project focused on breaking down which parts of District 1 are needed for improvement.

The improvements include road resurfacing, improvements to curbs, gutters and sideways all along Highway 45 in Toulminville.

Toulminville resident Lawanda Heade lives on Jones Avenue, which is right off St. Stephens Road. She said she’s excited to hear improvements occur in her district.

“I think it’s a beautiful and much-needed progression for this neighborhood and this community because we have so very few sidewalks here in this area and stuff,” Heade said. “And it has been incidents with children being hit almost here, coming down Donald Street and St. Stephens Road and all this kind of stuff. I think is a great thing.”

The project is part of Build Mobile.

A planning commission meeting will occur on Oct. 19 in Government Plaza where Councilman Cory Penn will be present to iron out the final details of the project.