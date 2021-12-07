Mobile City Council approves $160,000 to Ladd-Peebles board for marketing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council is determining what’s next for the future of Ladd-Peebles stadium.

The council approved $160,000 in federal funds to help market the stadium. The vote approves the funds to be spent strictly on marketing money, as an attempt to bring in more events, like football games and concerts.

The money is coming from the American Rescue Plan. The city was given $58.2 million in federal funds.

Tuesday morning, the head of the management team for Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex spoke with the council — they say they are trying to broaden their scope and do different things to attract business. In order to do so, they say they need to do some marketing to fix some of the issues at the stadium, and support of the city council is necessary to make a change.

In October, five people were shot while at a football game at the stadium. Since then, the Mobile County Public School System cut ties with the stadium.

“We have suffered some unkind words in the last few months, and we need to rectify that. We’re going to do that through a marketing program,” said Joe Mishkin, the owner of The Mishkin Group, the management team for Ladd-Peebles.

One of the events brought up that they’re pursuing — another HBCU game. The head of the management team says the stadium is the largest venue in Mobile and can host big crowds, and they hope to do that.