MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council approved a one-time bonus to retired city employees and retired first responders Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from Mayor Sandy Stimpson. The bonus will come in October.

According to Stimpson, the Alabama Legislature gave cities and counties the “ability to extend bonuses to retirees in the Retirement Systems of Alabama.” Retirees will receive $2 for every month of service.

“That would mean a $600 bonus for retirees with 25 years of service or $720 for members with 30 years of service,” said Stimpson.

The bonus that will come in October marks the first “[the city] has been authorized to give RSA retirees in more than 15 years.” Stimpson said the city council is “grateful to the state legislature for giving [them] the ability to do this.”

Stimpson said the bonuses could not have come at a better time with the “rising cost of living and national challenges with inflation.”

This one-time bonus also includes former police officers and firefighters who are not part of the RSA system. These retirees will “receive an equivalent bonus to eligible members and surviving beneficiaries of the City of Mobile’s Police and Fire Pension Fund.”

“These former first responders put their lives on the line for decades, and we want to make sure they also receive a bonus for the time they gave serving the citizens of Mobile,” said Stimpson.