MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council approved $1.5 million in funding to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office Tuesday to better help them deal with a backlog of local criminal cases.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson proposed the funding to the DA’s office last week. Stimpson said, in part, “Ever since our judicial system was severely slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, local prosecutors have been working diligently to address the backing of thousands of local criminal cases.”

The $1.5 million will be allocated through the next three years at $500,000 per year.