MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council has approved a $1.1 million dollar project to ease congestion going into the Bankhead Tunnel.

The project will synchronize the traffic lights on Government Street heading into the tunnel to improve traffic flow.

The resolution was passed unanimously on Tuesday.

The traffic lights on Government Street will also be synchronized with the ones on Water Street and Canal Street.

