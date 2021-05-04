Mobile City Council approved funding for Mardi Gras park improvements

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Improvements to Mardi Gras Park in downtown Mobile is one step closer to a reality.

Mobile City council voted Tuesday to approve significant funding for improvements to Mardi Gras Park. It’s being done through a public-private partnership with Hearin-Chandler Foundation. Councilman Joel Daves saying “What we’re going to end up without there is a beautiful, functional space for generations of Mobilians to come.”

The foundation is putting up around 650 thousand dollars and the city is fronting the rest. The foundation was the original partner back in 2016 when the park opened and about nine months ago they approached the city again to seek these improvements. The improvements break down into three parts: drainage improvements, additional landscaping including some large trees and lastly the addition of a performance venue or stage for concerts and events within the park. Mayor Stimpson after the council passed the funding saying “Knowing we needed to address the draining, The Hearin-Chandler Foundation came to us and said let’s make the park more beautiful.”

Construction is expected to start within the next few months.