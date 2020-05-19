Mobile City Council adopts order to allow restaurant seating on sidewalks, parking lots

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council approved restaurant seating on sidewalks and parking lots at its meeting Tuesday.
Read the order below:
https://cityofmobile.novusagenda.com/agendapublic/CoverSheet.aspx?ItemID=6478&MeetingID=118
