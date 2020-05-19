Mobile City Council adopts order to allow restaurant seating on sidewalks, parking lots

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mobile City Council_48479

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council approved restaurant seating on sidewalks and parking lots at its meeting Tuesday.

Read the order below:

https://cityofmobile.novusagenda.com/agendapublic/CoverSheet.aspx?ItemID=6478&MeetingID=118

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories