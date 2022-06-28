MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’ve ever wondered how the Mobile Police Department works, you have a chance to learn. The Mobile Citizens Police Academy is looking for people to join their fall class.

The Mobile Police Department offers the citizen’s police academy twice a year. The class meets every Tuesday for 10 weeks at the Mobile Police Training Academy at 1251 Virginia Street.

The course goes over the department’s process for policing, victims’ services, and other departments within the police department.

There is hands-on training, and those in the class will have a chance to go on a ride-along, go to the range, and learn about the SWAT team.

“It’s a brief snapshot into the everyday life of what a police officer has to do. It is a remarkable opportunity to learn what a police officer has to do not only on the frontline but behind the scenes. There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff that takes place that you don’t even know about,” said Brad Cooper, the President of the Mobile Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association.

The classes are open to anyone over 21, who is willing to submit to a background check and has an Alabama driver’s license. Recruits have to live within Mobile county or work within the City of Mobile.

The classes start on September 13. The deadline to sign up is by the end of August. The class accommodates as many as 30 people. The class is free.

Everyone who completes the course will get a certificate of completion at the end of the course.

The Mobile Citizens Police Academy alumni association, which is the next step after the citizen’s academy classes, helps assist Mobile police by supporting manpower for community outreach programs.

You can apply here, or call the training facility at (251) 208-2720. You can also contact Brad Cooper at (251) 391-3273 or bcooper@mcpaaa.info.