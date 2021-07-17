Mobile church hosts one of the area’s first school supply giveaways

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We may be in the grips of July heat, but thousands will get back to school in about a month. Volunteers at Harvest Church in Mobile held one of the area’s first back-to-school supply giveaways Saturday. Kids and parents were invited to pack their own assortment of supplies at a family event. Kids got a backpack, school supplies, and a free sack lunch to boot.

In addition to the supplies a group called “Samaritan’s Feet” also distributed hundreds of pairs of shoes and hygiene kits to the families that attended.

