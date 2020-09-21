Mobile church holds Sunday service after Hurricane Sally topples steeple

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s the calm after the storm for members at El Bethel Primitive Baptist Church.

Now that Hurricane Sally is in the rear view mirror, the congregation is praying for better days.

The saying, “You don’t look like what you’ve been through,” can describe the congregation at El Bethel Primitive Baptist Church.

After Hurricane Sally ravaged the Gulf Coast with strong winds knocking off the church’s steeple and damaging the roof, Pastor Jonathan Yates used Sunday’s socially-distanced service for reflection.

“The steeple symbolizes that the people of God worship here. But the church, and the cross and the red that symbolizes the blood, that meant that we were covered,” said Pastor Jonathan Yates.

First Lady Doris Yates is blessed that it was the just building that had some damage and not a life.

“What do we do after the storm. We can see today that people of God, we know who he is, and the church will continue to praise and worship a mighty God,” said Doris Yates.

Church members agree.

“It’s a blessing that it was still attached to the building and there was not anymore damage than what could have been,” said church member Felicia Carter.

While the steeple sits in the parking lot outside the building, inside church members rejoice that the storm is finally over.

“When I came in and saw the cross. It’s still intact. It’s still intact,” said Pastor Yates.

Pastor Yates said the church is raising money to replace the fallen steeple.

Click here if you would like to donate to the GoFundMe.

