Mobile Church holding pop-up winter clothing giveaway Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A cold day calls for some warm clothes. Today, members of Trinity Episcopal Church in Mobile will hold a warm, winter clothing giveaway. The event starts at 8 Saturday morning at 1900 Dauphin Street.
According to a Facebook post, they ask people to park in designated spots and form a line at the front and side of the church. Everyone is asked to wear face coverings. It is first come first serve. It runs from 8 am to 1 pm.
