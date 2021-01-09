Mobile Church holding pop-up winter clothing giveaway Saturday

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A cold day calls for some warm clothes. Today, members of Trinity Episcopal Church in Mobile will hold a warm, winter clothing giveaway. The event starts at 8 Saturday morning at 1900 Dauphin Street.

According to a Facebook post, they ask people to park in designated spots and form a line at the front and side of the church. Everyone is asked to wear face coverings. It is first come first serve. It runs from 8 am to 1 pm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories