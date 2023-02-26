MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular museum in Mobile has made LoveExploring.com’s list of the most obscure museums in the United States.

Mobile, the birthplace of Mardi Gras, is home to the Mobile Carnival Museum. Old mystic costumes, trains from queens, and photos of the earliest Mardi Gras celebrations can be found inside the museum.

According to the museum’s website, the museum opened in 2005. It has 14 gallery rooms, a pictorial hallway, a theater, a den and a gift shop. Recently, News 5’s Devon Walsh got to look inside to see what was new this year.

Other museums on the list include the Museum of Death in New Orleans, La., the Spam Museum in Austin, Minn., and the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, Calif.