Mobile Cannon MUSTACHE you a question

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Midtown Mobile Cannon has a new look for the month of November.

It is now white with a giant mustache painted on the back and side to honor No-shave November or ‘Movember’.

A WKRG News 5 viewer named Matt posted these photos Tuesday night.









Movember is when men grow mustaches to raise awareness & money for men’s health issues: prostate & testicular cancer and suicide prevention. With the challenging year we have had we have focused a lot of our attention to mental health awareness. Matt LeMond

The cannon is located at the Airport Blvd. split on Government St. in Midtown Mobile.

I live on Houston Street so the cannon is extra special to me. With that part of our City being a busy intersection with multiple stop lights I thought it would be a great way to shed a smile or reminder to everyone. My talented sister was able to bring it to life with her amazing artistic skills. Last year our team raised $48,000 for Movember and ranked 6th in the nation and 13th in the world. Matt LeMond

LATEST STORIES: