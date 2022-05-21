MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re racing to primary day in Alabama–and a gulf coast woman hopes her experience as a small business owner will give her an edge in the Republican Party nomination for US Senate. Karla DuPriest works with her husband in the warm kitchen of their catering business. She’s also been crisscrossing the state running for Senate.

“I have a calling from God to serve the people of Alabama as the next Republican US Senator,” said DuPriest. As someone who’s been in small business for years, Karla DuPriest says she wants to focus on the issues of small businesses.

“That we need access to resources for operating, and training for the 21st century and access to federal and state contracts,” said DuPriest. While she may not have the name recognition or the fundraising power of some of the other candidates in this crowded field, she says she knows the struggles of the people voting Tuesday.

“I know what it’s like to make payroll, I know what the food shortages are like, still trying to run your businesses and take care of your families,” said DuPriest. She runs her business as Carla with a C–and says she changed her legal name years ago to Karla with a K. While she may be a longshot candidate she says she’s the one focusing on the issues closest to the people who make the country work. She wouldn’t be the first small business politician to come out of west Mobile. Their catering business sits next door to what was Congressman Jerry Carl’s old business on Schillinger Road.