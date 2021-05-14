Mobile businessman Fred Rettig enters race for District 4 City Council seat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile businessman Fred Rettig says he will be on the ballot in August in the race to represent District 4 on the Mobile City Council.

The seat is being vacated after long time councilman John Williams announced he would not seek re-election.

Rettig, who has operated Rettig’s Auto Body for 40 years said, “As a lifelong Mobilian, this city has provided for me, my family, and all my employees. Over the years I have had a passion for this city,’ Rettig stated. “I believe it is now time to give back to the city that has given me so much.”

Williams endorsed Ben Reynolds in the District 4 race as he announced he would not seek another term on the city council. Reynolds works as a claims adjustor.

The city council election is on August 24th, 2021.