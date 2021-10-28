Mobile businesses work together to deliver diapers to Baton Rouge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Wright Transportation Team in Mobile delivered diapers to Baton Rouge on Oct. 28 to aid those affected by Hurricane Ida. 

The company delivered nine pallets worth of diapers and hand sanitizer to the Junior League of Baton Rouge after the Junior League of Mobile (JLM) received a donation from Greer’s markets, according to a news release from Wright Transportation.

The JLM said they paid the donation forward to their sister organization because they saw the need for items like diapers and hand sanitizer for those residents.

“I know how important it is to our community to have the Junior League Diaper Bank to meet everyday needs, and even more so after a devastating hurricane,” JLM President Sarah Bumgarner said in a press release.

