MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As Black Friday comes to an end, many local businesses in downtown Mobile say they’ve seen a large turnout, despite inflation.

News 5 spoke with two owners in Downtown Mobile who say people are going to shop regardless of the economic circumstances.

“Inflation has definitely happened. It’s no secret, even small, even large businesses,” said Patrick Setterstom, owner of The Vault off Dauphin Street. “Everybody sees it across the board, you know, but people are still willing to get out. shop local, they really, you can’t cancel Christmas.”

“Inflation have an impact on everything right now but as far as shopping, I mean when people go out, they want to buy something new to put down on the price,” said Rodney Whitney, co-owner of Tres off Dauphin Street. “I don’t think it really matter at that point.”

Both Setterstrom and Whitney have been local business owners for many years. Setterstrom has owned The Vault for eight. Whitney has owned Tres for three months, but he owned a different clothing store previously in Mobile.

Both encourage people to shop locally even outside of the holiday season.

“What we spend, and what we make here in the community stays in the community. And you know, all the all the money we make doesn’t go to some CEO in New York City, it stays right here,” said Setterstrom.

Whitney says he’s seen an increase in customers shopping in Downtown Mobile each year.

“When I was open a few years ago, it was a little slow starting,” said Whitney. “But now there’s more people coming downtown. I mean, the community has grown a lot. So, it’s more foot traffic, and increase over the years.”

Both business owners say they hope Small Business Saturday tomorrow anticipates more community support.