MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile business owner was convicted on federal fraud and identity theft charges, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Alabama. The jury took less than 20 minutes to return a unanimous verdict.

Kartarius Dewan Johnson, 42, “sought to defraud others of property and money worth more than $8 million using false documents” between March 2020 and January 2021.

The false documents included “language commonly used by sovereign citizens,” which is a group of people who believe the U.S. government is illegitimate and they do not need to adhere to federal, state or local laws.

According to the release, Johnson purchased a Rolls-Royce and Mercedes-Benz car through contracts with third parties in Mobile, Beverly Hill, Calif. and Scottsdale, AZ. He also signed a purchase agreement for a $4 million bayfront home in Daphne.

The jury went through brank records “proving that Johnson did not have the money to legitimately buy the items he sought,” reads the release.

The release said Johnson also tried to “fraudulently” obtain Small Business Administration funds for COVID-19 relief and lied to the Social Security Administration about his U.S. citizenship when he was applying for a new Social Security card. He cited “membership in a fictitious tribe that is not federally recognized.”

Johnson also used Social Security numbers that belonged to two dead people. The jury also found Johnson “improperly received tax credits” for more than $800,000 from 2015 to 2018. He used these funds to purchase a private jet membership, clothing, cars, vacations and child support payments.

Johnson will be sentenced in July 2023 on four counts of wire fraud, three counts of making false statements to the SBA, seven counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of making a false statement to a federal agency. He faces up to more than 100 years in prison.