Mobile business owner, baseball player, passes away

MOBILE (WKRG) — Mobile business owner and former University of South Alabama baseball player Jimmy Francia passed away Tuesday at age 57.

Francia operated Francia’s Formal Affair on Airport Boulevard in Mobile.

Francia was a star baseball player at Shaw High School. At South Alabama, he hit .308 for coach Eddie Stanky’s last USA team in 1983. In 1984, under first year coach Steve Kittrell, Francia hit .314 and the Jaguars won 50 games.

According to friends and family, Francia developed pneumonia and later acute respiratory distress syndrome, following a recent knee replacement surgery.