Mobile burglary suspect attacks ex-girlfriend on Christmas Eve, police say

Mobile Police arrested a man on Christmas Eve after he allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend.

Keisa McClain, 34, broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and tried to strangle her, according to police. MPD said the officers located McClain and found that he was in possession of drugs.

Police said the incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Christmas Eve at a home on Hemley avenue off Springhill Avenue, just east of I-65.

McClain is charged with domestic violence burglary, domestic violence strangulation, domestic violence criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

