MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A ship built in Mobile is part of the operation to evacuate Americans from the civil war in Sudan. The USNS Brunswick helped evacuate Americans from Sudan Sunday.

CBS News reports hundreds of Americans and civilians from other countries boarded the Brunswick and headed to Saudi Arabia. The US has been evacuating Americans from the worn-torn nation for the last several days.

The Brunswick is the 6th Expeditionary Fast Transport. It was built by Austal USA in Mobile. They are designed to move people and equipment to support different military operations. It was launched in 2015 and has been involved in missions in the Pacific and participates in disaster drills with partner nations.